Everything you need to know about the 2023 PHS Flower Show

The Philadelphia Flower Show returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center next month after two years at FDR Park. This is the first year in the show’s history that the gardens will range from 2,200-2,900 square feet.This year’s theme, “The Garden Electric,” is meant to recreate the current that runs through one’s body after experiencing excitement.

Looking to go? Here’s what to expect:

Hours

The 2023 PHS Flower Show runs from March 4 to 12. You can check it out every day starting at 10 a.m. but closing times vary:

March 4, 10, 11: show closes at 8 p.m. March 5 to 9: show closes at 7 p.m. March 12: show closes at 6 p.m.

Tickets

No more buying date-specific passes or paying an extra $5 for “Any Day” entrance: this year’s tickets are valid for any day of the show. You can get them at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society website or onsite at the Convention Center.

Tickets are valid for one visit, here is how much you can expect to pay:

Adults: $43.50. Students (18-24): $30 with a valid student ID. Children (5-17): $20. Kids 4-years-old and under enter for free. Family discounts: There are two packages: Two adults and one child ($100), or two adults and two children ($120).

There is also the option to insure your tickets by paying an extra $3 per person. This will grant you a refund in case you can’t make it due to weather, accidents, injuries, or illness.

You can buy tickets on-site. If you prefer to get tickets ahead of time, buy them on the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society website.

Activities and events

The 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show brings exhibitions and entertainment for all ages:

🎸 Live music: Curated by local group SNACKTIME, the Flower Show will feature live performances every day. Starting at noon, two to six artists will take the stage for sets up to two hours each. The lineup includes Xtina, Fareed S.H., Katie Dill, Kara Koser, 3xplotits, Ajay, Josh Lee and family, DJ Aktive, and a performance by Philadelphia School District students. 💵 Free.

👪 Kids Cocoon: This year the Cocoon will feature a play area for children to learn about pollinators, plant seeds, and take them home for free. 💵 Free.

👪 Family Frolic: Looking for activities your kids can do while you enjoy the show? On March 12, children can partake in face painting, giveaways, mascot visits, and more. 💵 Free.

🐶 Fido Friday: On March 10, you can bring your furry friends to the Flower Show. 💵 Free.

🦋 Butterflies Live: This experience lets you enter a butterfly habitat, see how they interact with each other and their surroundings, and respectfully take pictures. Tickets are required. 💵 $5.

🏺Potting Parties: Learn the ins and outs of container gardening with Grammy’s flower designer Tu Bloom. You will need to buy a ticket for this workshop and reserve a spot at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., or 3:30 p.m. 💵 $10.

✂️ Artisan Row: Learn how to make candles, handbags, succulent terrariums, dried flower bud vases, botanical jewelry, and flower crowns. A separate ticket needs to be purchased for each class. 💵 $20-$25.

👸 Bloom Bar: This has nothing to do with alcohol — it’s a flower crown bar. You can get pre-made creations onsite to fit the aesthetic of the show. 💵 $33.

🌺 Design & Dine: On March 5, folks will get a chance to create their own floral arrangements while sharing a meal. A Charcuterie Bento Box and a Mediterranean Mezze Box make up the menu. You need separate tickets for this activity and to reserve a time slot for 11 a.m., 1 p.m., or 1:30 p.m. 💵 $40.

🌃 Flowers After Hours: This year’s dance party will take place on March 11 between 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Under the theme Garden Noir, folks can dance the night away in all-black attire and masks. This event is only available for folks 21 and over with an ID. Tickets will be available online and onsite. 💵 $75.

🎫 Early Morning Tours: Although folks don’t need a guide to explore the Flower Show, you can buy a two-hour tour where you will be taught about garden designers and architects from the hand of show veterans. Tours are available from March 5-12. Early morning photography tours are also available from March 6 to 10. Both start at 8 a.m. and end at 10 a.m. 💵 $110 for the traditional tour, and $130 for the photography tour.

Food and drink

Unlike previous editions, the Flower show won’t be curating the food and drink menus. This year, hospitality company Aramark will oversee the options. However, there will be plenty of food vendors throughout the Flower Show, particularly in Bloom City in the Grand Hall. And you can alway check out the Convention Center cafeteria Overlook Cafe. But if you are planning on eating outside the venue, Reading Terminal Market and Chinatown are great nearby options.

Exhibitors

The 2023 Flower Show will feature both professional and non-professional designers, including Black Girl Florists, Ill Exotics, Newfields led by Jonathan Wright, Harijanto Setiawan, Treeline Designz, Apiary Studio, and Susan Cohan Gardens. The full list of 2023 exhibitors can be found here.

There will also be competitive categories for windowsill decorating, doorway decorating, miniature floral design, floral arrangements, pressed plants, and botanical jewelry. Additionally, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) Hamilton Horticourt will be making a comeback with new competitions for forced-cut branches, citrus, and arrangements.

How to get to the Flower Show

The Pennsylvania Convention Center is located at 1101 Arch St. Here’s how you can get there:

🚶‍♀️ Walk: 5 minutes from Center City. 🚴‍♀️ Bike: 19 minutes from South Philly, 30 from North or West Philadelphia. 🚌 Buses: Take lines 4, 10, 11, 13, 16, 17, 21, 23, 33, 34, 36, 38, 42, 47, and 48. 🚇 Subway: On the Market-Frankford line, 11 St. station leaves you within a 3-minute walking distance from the convention center. If you are riding on the Broad Street line, Race Vine Station will leave you a minute away from the venue. 🚉 Regional Rail: Getting off at Jefferson and Suburban Station will take you within minutes distance. Additionally, SEPTA will increase weekend service for the Flower Show on the Warminster, West Trenton, Media-Wawa, and Trenton lines.

Parking

The Convention Center recommends parking at one of the parking lots closest to the show run by ABM Parking, E-Z Park, iParkit Philadelphia, Park America, Parking Facility, Parkway Corporation, and SP+ Parking.

You can also park at one of the Philadelphia Parking Authority garages:

Where does the money go?

The Philadelphia Flower Show is organized by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. The nonprofit, created in 1827, uses the funds to support neighborhood programs, create community gardens, provide low-cost gardening programs, design and maintain free public gardens and plant trees.