But a sharp uptick in “just because” or “everyday” orders has saved many florists. Now more than ever, people are longing to safely connect with loved ones, to surprise friends who are struggling, and to make relatives smile amid a year of grief and pain. Many people are have felt their mental health deteriorate due to isolation, racial trauma and unrest, economic hardship, and political division, and flowers have been proven to boost people’s moods, according to several psychological studies.