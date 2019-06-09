Firefighters battled a multi-alarm garage fire for several hours Saturday night in Philadelphia’s Frankford section.
No injuries were reported, authorities said.
The fire broke out around 9:14 p.m. at Dan’s Exclusive Auto business in the 1300 block of Church St., authorities said. The building was quickly engulfed and a third alarm was called, authorities said. A staging area was set up and several units were dispatched.
Authorities said they believe the fire was ignited when an electrical socket caught fire and quickly spread. Workers had been performing electrical work, authorities said.
Firefighters remained at the scene late Saturday night. The cause of fire was not immediately known.
The fire was declared under control about 11:40 p.m.