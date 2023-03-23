Philly moms plead to state leaders for gun reform in Harrisburg, with new hope under a Democratic majority

HARRISBURG — Hundreds of Pennsylvanians whose lives have been affected by gun violence descended on the State Capitol on Thursday to call on state officials to pass stronger gun laws, with new hope that the new Democratic majority in the state House could finally achieve it.

Students, mothers, fathers, and aunts arrived by the dozens in buses from across the state for the day-of-action, sponsored by gun reform advocacy group CeaseFire PA.

They flooded the Capitol steps and shared stories of loss. They met with lobbyists, and hoisted photos of their brothers and sons outside the ornate rotunda. Together, their mission was clear: Honor their loved ones and fight to ensure no one else feels the pain they’ve endured.

“Living with the pain of just trying to survive, we don’t always get to advocate for the policies to change our systems,” said Chantay Love, co-founder of EMIR Healing Center, which supports Philadelphia families affected by homicide.

“But you can still live, you can still fight,” Love told the nearly 40 survivors she rode with from Philadelphia. “We can fix this.”

Among the names honored on signs and memorabilia were many from Philly: Farod Williams, 31. Kristian Hamilton-Arthur, 28. Jabarr Roberts, 20. Faree Givens, 29. Quran Justice, 26. Tyrese Johnson, 17. James Walke, 28. At least a dozen moms, wives, and girlfriends remembered their loved ones before the crowd of hundreds of supporters.

Freshman Rep. Arvind Venkat (D., Allegheny), who worked as an emergency medicine physician outside Pittsburgh for the last 16 years before joining the legislature, said he would ask his fellow representatives, “When is enough enough?”

The speeches preceded a panel of gun violence survivors and experts, who were set to testify at a House Judiciary Committee hearing. The committee must approve any gun-related legislation before it advances in the legislative process.

Now that Democrats control the House for the first time in more than a decade, the new chair Rep. Tim Briggs (D., Montgomery) will soon determine which bills lawmakers should first consider.

Gun-reform legislation had largely languished in the committee under Republican control for the last 12 years. Former committee chair Rep. Rob Kauffman (R., Franklin) did not allow the committee to consider any gun reforms, even once vowing in 2019 he would not allow his committee to consider one popular gun-control policy “so long as Chairman Kauffman is chairman.”

Democrats tried last year to discharge their bills from the committee so the measures could get to a vote, but Kauffman stripped the bills of their gun-control measures or referred them to different committees, where theclock would run out before the bills came up for a vote.

While gun-reform advocates are hopeful of their chances under the Democratic House majority, gun-control legislation will still need to pass the GOP-controlled state Senate, where Republican lawmakers have been hesitant to pass any gun-reform bills.

Adam Garber, executive director of CeaseFire PA, said the hope is to reinvigorate conversation in the House and show state leaders how many lives violence impacts across the state. He said reform advocates intend to push hardest for two laws: one that would require gun owners to file police reports if their weapons are lost or stolen, and another mandating safe storage standards for guns in homes.

There is no law in Pennsylvania that requires a person to report a gun lost or stolen. Reform advocates say changing this could reduce straw purchasing and make it easier for law enforcement to identify and prosecute gun traffickers.