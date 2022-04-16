Another run of gun violence in Philadelphia — this one involving at least 10 people shot over 12 hours, including a 3-year-old — marked the end of a week that underscored authorities have not yet gotten a handle on one of the city’s most devastating plagues.

The shooting spree that began just before 9 p.m. Friday in the city’s Mantua section and continued to just after 9 a.m. Saturday in Kingsessing followed an equally alarming 24-hour stretch on Thursday and Friday that left at least 24 people shot, five fatally.

No deaths were reported in the latest spree. The victims ranged from a 3-year-old shot in a hand as part of a double shooting in Kingsessing and a 13-year-old shot in a leg in West Philly, to a 51-year-old man also shot in a leg, also in Kingsessing, police said.

Like the shootings Thursday into Friday — which The Inquirer reported marked one of the most violent days in recent memory with 21 people shot Thursday alone — the recent spate was across the city, in North, West and Southwest Philadelphia.

Police reported no immediate arrests but said charges were pending in the double shooting involving the toddler and a 21-year-old man. Police said the man was in stable condition in a local hospital, being held “as a prisoner,” and that a weapon had been recovered and charges were pending. No other information was available.

Police did not provide identities of the victims, which included eight males and two females.

Police provided the following accountings:

At 8:58 p.m. Friday, a triple shooting was reported on the 3400 block of Fairmount Avenue in Mantua. There, a 24-year-old man was shot once in the left calf, a 41-year-old woman was shot twice in the right thigh and once in the right foot, and a 28-year-old man was shot once in the right foot. All three were reported hospitalized in stable condition. A gun was recovered at the scene.

At 9:50 p.m., a 17-year-old male was shot once in the left foot at 33rd Street and Allegheny Avenue in North Philly. He was also hospitalized in stable condition.

Just three minutes later the 3-year-old was reported shot in the left hand inside a residence on the 1600 block of South 54th Street, along with the 21-year-old shot in the right arm who is in custody. Both were reported in stable condition.

At 10:43 p.m., the 13-year-old boy was shot once in the left thigh on the 5800 block of Baltimore Avenue in West Philly. He also was hospitalized in stable condition.

At 11:46 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot once in the head and multiple times in the body on the 3200 block of Jasper Street in Kensington. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Early Saturday morning, just before 2:30, a 31-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the right ankle on the 800 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington, and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

At 9:19 a.m., the 51-year-old man was shot in the left leg on the 1300 block of South 57th Street. He was in stable condition, and the weapon recovered from him. Police did not say if they believe his wound was self-inflicted.

The Inquirer reported Saturday that police statistics show at least 460 people in the city have been injured by guns this year, up 3% compared to the pace last year, which had set a modern-day record for the number of people shot annually.