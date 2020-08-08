Bruce’s mother, who asked that her name not be printed, said her son did not hang out on corners, did not affiliate with gangs. He loved basketball and his New Balance 990v5s. He was a dishwasher at Firestone Grill and was enrolled in school for carpentry. He was on his way there to drop off paperwork when he was shot, she said. A role model to five younger brothers and sisters, he was “a bubbly, wonderful person,” she said. “It didn’t matter what kind of day he was having, he could make you smile.”