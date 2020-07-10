Playstreets are designed for only the children on the block and those who live in the immediate vicinity. (It is too late to sign your block up for a Playstreet.) That’s even more important this year because of COVID-19, Ott Lovell, said. “We want kids to stay as close to home as they can,” Ott Lovell said. “It’s safer for all involved: the parents, the children and the city workers who will play with the kids. The city worked with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to develop a safe program. “The idea,” Ott Lovell said, “is for kids to have fun and minimize the risk [of spreading COVID-19] as much as possible.”