Officials have issued an air quality alert for the Philadelphia area as the region enters what is expected to be Day 2 of the first heat wave of the year.
A high of 93 is forecast for Philly, but it won’t feel that humid thanks to dewpoints holding steady. It will be cooler at the Shore with a high of around 84, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
The code orange air quality alert means air pollution concentrations may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, include children and the elderly and those with asthma or heart and lung diseases. Those susceptible to the effects of air pollution should avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.
The forecast is calling for highs of 90 and above for the next three days, before falling into the mid 80s on Monday. On Saturday, however, while the high will be about 94, the weather service is forecasting a heat index that means it will feel more like 100 degrees.
Beside the heat, there’s a chance of thunderstorms in the P.M. hours both Saturday and Sunday.
A heat wave is defined as three or more days of 90-degree plus high temperatures.
The high at the official measurement station at Philadelphia International Airport was 90 on Wednesday, just enough to start the heat-wave countdown.