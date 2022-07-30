A Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries after losing control of his motorcycle when it hit a pothole Saturday morning, police said.

The officer, who was not identified, was on routine patrol eastbound on Grant Avenue near Roosevelt Boulevard in the Northeast when he struck a pothole around 11 a.m., police said.

Medics took him to Jefferson Health Torresdale Hospital, where he was reported in stable condition.

The motorcycle appears totaled, police said.