A man is dead in another Philly hit-and-run

A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning on Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia, police said.

About 5:02 a.m., a driver in an unidentified vehicle struck a man between 50 and 60 years old on Oregon Avenue near South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, and fled the scene, police said. Shortly after, medic units located the unresponsive man at the scene on the roadway, where he was pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m.

Police did not reveal the name of the victim or details about the vehicle involved in the crash. An investigation is ongoing with the department’s Crash Investigation Division, according to police. No arrests have been made.

The death is the second fatal hit-and-run on the eastern portion of Oregon Avenue in just over a month. In late January, 43-year-old Savoun So was struck and killed while crossing the street about six blocks west of Saturday’s incident. Police said they had recovered a vehicle and had a person of interest in that case earlier this month, but as of Saturday had made no arrests.

Those fatalities follow a year when Philadelphia police reported more than 30 hit-and-run deaths, the highest total in recent years and nearly triple the number of fatalities recorded in 2019.

About one in every four Philadelphia traffic fatalities that year involved drivers fleeing the scene. Police made arrests in just 45% of hit-and-run incidents between 2019 and 2021.