A 19-year-old man died Monday after he was shot 16 times on the street in North Philadelphia, Philadelphia police said.

Authorities did not identify the man, who was shot just after 5 p.m. near the intersection of 22nd and Huntingdon streets, just yards from a playground. Officers took the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they made an arrest in connection with the incident and recovered a weapon at the scene, but they did not name the alleged shooter.

The man was the third person to be fatally shot over the Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia. On Saturday afternoon, a 25-year-old man was killed after he was shot 20 times throughout the body on the 2400 block of South Sheridan Street in South Philadelphia. And on Sunday morning, police said a 43-year-old woman died after being shot multiple times during a domestic dispute.

At least 15 people were shot between Friday and Monday, including three other men struck during two incidents on Monday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., two men were shot near the intersection of Collum and Wakefield Streets in East Germantown, according to police. A 35-year-old was shot once in the stomach and hospitalized in critical condition. The other man, 33, was hit twice in the stomach and was stable, police said.

About 15 minutes later in West Philadelphia, a 30-year-old man was shot in the side on the 500 block of North 52nd Street. Police took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where was placed in stable condition.

No one was arrested in connection with either incident.