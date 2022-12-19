Milique Wagner was exhausted and bleary-eyed after three days under the glare of fluorescent lights in the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit — but he says he still remembers the conversation with the detective, Philip Nordo, in vivid detail.

He’d already signed the papers Nordo put in front of him, and called his girlfriend to come pick him up. Nordo had been questioning Wagner about the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Braheem King on Feb. 10, 2010, insisting that Wagner was involved, and demanding information. But now the detective was about to let him go.

There was just one thing Nordo wanted to discuss first, Wagner said.

“He says ... he has a porn ring from out in New Jersey,” Wagner said. “Would [I] ever consider doing guy-on-guy porn?” He described the detective’s tone as sneaky, slick. ”It was like he was fishing, just to see what I would say.”

Wagner was deeply confused. He would have years of idle time to try to make sense of what Nordo had done. He was convicted of killing King, a man he said he did not know, in collusion with two codefendants he said he’d never met — even though the prosecution’s star witness recanted on the stand and admitted that he was the killer. Wagner and his codefendants all are serving life in prison with no chance of parole.

Listen to 'The Suspect Detective'

Inquirer reporters Chris Palmer and Samantha Melamed detail Milique Wagner's case — and the rise and fall of former Philadelphia homicide detective Philip Nordo — in an hour-long episode of Reveal, a podcast from The Center for Investigative Reporting, available Dec. 17. Listen to "The Suspect Detective" here or wherever you get your podcasts. 