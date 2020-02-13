Joshua Raheem, 27, who was sentenced to life without parole plus two 20-to-40-year consecutive terms for a 2013 shooting that killed a man and injured two people, is seeking a new trial. He denies any role in the killing and says a witness, Kenneth Perry, identified him as the gunman out of fear after a relative of the dead man shot at Perry and because the detective, Philip Nordo, repeatedly promised the witness reward money if his testimony led to Raheem’s conviction.