Lawyers for Philly detectives charged with perjury grill a man freed after 25 years in prison

For nearly three hours Wednesday morning, lawyers for three former Philadelphia homicide detectives accused of perjury grilled a man their testimony put in prison for 25 years.

Defense attorneys cast Anthony Wright, 53, as being the liar, saying he has spent three decades accusing everyone of conspiring against him.

One of the attorneys, Brian McMonagle, told a Common Pleas Court jury that Wright had been “telling himself lies [for] so long” that he started to believe them.

While Wright is not on trial, Wednesday’s testimony nonetheless made clear the defense’s strategy over what is expected to be a weeklong trial: Cast doubt about Wright’s innocence in the 1991 rape and murder of 77-year-old Louise Tally in Nicetown.

A jury convicted Wright at trial in 1993, then another one found him not guilty in 2016.

Prosecutors then charged homicide Dets. Martin Devlin, Manuel Santiago, and Frank Jastrzembski with lying about key evidence related to the initial investigation, contending that their testimony at Wright’s retrial amounted to a felony perjury.

This week’s proceedings mark the third criminal trial to stem from a 34-year-old murder that shook the city and sent police on a frenzied hunt for Tally’s killer.

McMonagle on Wednesday tried to poke holes in the story Wright has maintained: that he had an alibi on the night of Tally’s murder, that detectives coerced a false confession out of him, and that they refused to let him see it when he signed.

McMonagle also highlighted the volume of people — including Wright’s own mother — he had accused of lying about him and contributing to his 1993 conviction.

DNA evidence in 2014 showed that another man, who police never identified during the initial investigation, had raped Tally. Some witnesses who placed Wright at the murder scene died before his retrial, and others changed their testimony in 2016, saying that they could no longer remember what they saw when they were young.

A jury acquitted Wright and sharply blasted then-District Attorney Seth Williams for retrying the case. The city settled a federal lawsuit two years later and paid Wright nearly $10 million over his conviction.

A grand jury in 2021 found enough cause for prosecutors to charge Devlin, Santiago, and Jastrzembski with perjury, days before the statute of limitations expired on their testimony at the retrial.

But that evidence has been slow to emerge at trial, as both sides try to give jurors a bevy of detail about the 1991 murder and Wright’s life at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.