A 32-year-old man was killed in a double shooting Wednesday night in the city’s Feltonville section, police said.
The man was inside a residence in the 200 block of West Wingohocking Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. when he was shot nine times. Police took him to Temple University Hospital and he was pronounced dead at 9:41. His name was not released.
A 26-year-old woman also in the residence was shot in the left wrist and left thigh. She was taken by police to Temple and reported in critical condition.
Police reported no arrests, and no other details were immediately available.