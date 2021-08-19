One man was killed and four other people were wounded in a shooting late Thursday afternoon in the city’s Germantown section, police said.

The gunfire erupted shortly after 5:30 p.m. on the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue. One man shot in the head was taken by police to Einstein Medical Center and was immediately pronounced dead. His name or age were not available.

Police also took two other victims, a male and a female, to Einstein. Two more male victims arrived at Einstein by private vehicle, police said.. Their conditions were unknown but their injuries were initially described as gunshots to the arms or legs.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated.