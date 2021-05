A 35-year-old man was fatally wounded Friday night in the city’s Kensington section, police said.

Just before 9:15 p.m., the man, who was not identified, was on the 800 block of East Allgheny Avenue when he was shot three times. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:29.

Police said one person was in custody and a weapon had been recovered.