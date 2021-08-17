An 18-year-old man was killed and a 19-year-old woman was critically wounded in a double shooting Monday night in a shopping center parking lot in the city’s Olney section, police said.

Just after 7 p.m., three males approached a parked BMW SUV at the shopping center on the 100 block of East Olney Avenue and began shooting through the front windshield and driver’s-side door, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Both the man, who was behind the wheel, seat, and the woman, who was in the front passenger seat, were shot several times.

They were both transported to Einstein Medical Center, where the man, who was not identified, died soon afterward.

Police found 16 spent shell casings near the vehicle. The engine was still running when police arrived.