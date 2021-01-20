A 28-year-old man was fatally shot by a woman during a fight Tuesday night in the city’s Brewerytown section, police said.
Around 8:30 p.m., the victim was outside on the 1700 block of North Newkirk Street when he was shot twice in the back. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:51.
Chief Inspector Scott Small said the man was in a car with his girlfriend when an altercation erupted with some women in another car. One of the women shot the victim, and was taken into custody near the scene.
Small said the woman possessed a permit to carry a concealed weapon but that had not yet been verified with a records check. The gun was recovered by police.
Police found a steak knife in between the two cars. It was not immediately clear whether someone involved in the fight had the knife.
Some of the incident was captured on video recorded by a police surveillance camera at Newkirk and C.B. Moore Avenue, Small said. Detectives were checking other nearby cameras for possible video.