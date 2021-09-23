Gunfire left a 30-year-old woman dead and an 18-year-old man critically wounded late Wednesday night in the city’s Mantua section, police said.

Shortly before 9:50 p.m., police found the man on the 3600 block of Aspen Street with several gunshot wounds to his chest. A handgun was found at the scene.

A short time later, police found the woman in the driver’s seat of a Honda sedan at 37th and Aspen Streets with numerous gunshot wounds. There was a handgun in her lap. An initial police report said she had been shot 10 times.

Both the man and woman were taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where the woman was pronounced soon afterward.

No further information was immediately available.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 47-year-old woman sitting on her front steps was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting in Kensington.