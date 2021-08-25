Two men were killed and a 14-year-old boy was critically injured in separate shootings across Philadelphia Tuesday night, police said.

Just after 8 p.m., an unidentified man was outside in the area of North Lee and East Clearfield Streets when he was shot twice in the chest. He was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m.

Around 8:30 p.m., a 47-year-old man was on the 400 block of Busti Street when he was shot in the chest. He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:06 p.m.

Just before 9:15 p.m., the 14-year-old boy was outside on the 2100 block of North 18th Street when he was shot in the chest and twice in the left arm.

The teen was taken by police to Temple.

Police said the shooter may have been another juvenile who was last seen running with two other males east on French Street

Police reported no arrests in the cases.