Three men were killed and four other people, including a 14-year-old boy, were wounded in separate shootings late Thursday in Philadelphia, police said.

Around 3:45 p.m., a 25-year-old man was on the 1500 block of West 65th Avenue in West Oak Lane when he was shot once in the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Police said they recovered a gun and had a person in custody.

About 5:50 p.m., a 28-year-old man was on the 900 block of Cambridge Street in North Philadelphia when he was shot several times in his torso. He was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:22.

The 14-year-old was shot four times at the same location and was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Police reported no arrests in that case.

Just before 6:15 p.m., a 23-year-old man was outside on the 900 block of North 11th Street in North Philadelphia when he was shot in the head, neck, torso, and elbow. He was taken by police to Temple, where he was pronounced dead at 7:53. No arrests were reported.

Around the same time, two men were outside in the area of 20th and York Streets in North Philadelphia when they were shot. A 21-year-old man was shot twice in the jaw, twice in the left thigh, and once in the right shoulder. He was taken by private vehicle to Temple, where he was listed in critical condition. An 18-year-old man was shot in the right foot. He was taken by medics to Temple, where he was listed in stable condition. No arrests were reported.

Just after 5:30 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was outside on the 4000 block of Old York Road in Hunting Park when she was shot in the neck, back, and side. She was taken by police to Temple, where she was listed in critical condition. Police reported no arrests.

Two men also were wounded in shootings earlier on Thursday.