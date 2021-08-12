An unidentified man was killed in a quadruple shooting Wednesday night in the city’s Olney section, police said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the shooting occurred on the 5500 block of Rising Sun Avenue. The unidentified man was shot several times in the torso. He was transported by police to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m.

A 27-year-old man shot in the arm and leg was taken by police to Einstein, where he was listed in critical condition. Another 27-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. He was taken by private vehicle to Einstein and was reported in stable condition.

A 28-year-old man shot in the right foot also was taken by private vehicle to Einstein and was listed in stable condition.

Police reported no arrests or other details.