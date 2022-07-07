Four people were killed and another four were wounded in shootings across Philadelphia on Wednesday, police said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., an unidentified man was outside on the 7400 block of Gilbert Street in Stenton when he was shot once in the left side of his body, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 8:20 p.m.

In Germantown around 2:45 p.m., a double shooting on the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue left a 27-year-old man dead and a 29-year-old man in critical condition at Einstein Medical Center, police said.

Around 2:40 a.m. in Northeast Philadelphia, a 20-year-old man was on the 2500 block of Grant Avenue when he was shot in the back, police said. The man was taken by medics to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:01 a.m.

And shortly after midnight in East Germantown, a 24-year-old man was on the 900 block of East Locust Avenue when he was shot multiple times. He was taken by police to Einstein and was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

No arrests were reported in the four homicides.

Shortly before 2:40 p.m. in Kensington, a 24-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting on the 3500 block of Joyce Street, police said. The man was taken by private vehicle to the Episcopal Campus of Temple University Hospital.

Just after 1:50 p.m. in West Philadelphia, a 16-year-old male was in the area of 58th and Spruce Streets when he was shot twice in the right leg. The teen was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Shortly before 2 a.m. in South Philadelphia, a 20-year-old man was shot in the ankle while driving a car in the area of the 1200 block of Montrose Street. He was taken by police to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police reported no arrest in the non-fatal shootings.

As of late Tuesday night, the city officially reported 268 homicides so far this year. That was down 6% from the same period last year.