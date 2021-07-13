One man was killed and five others wounded in three separate shootings across Philadelphia in less than three hours Monday afternoon, police said.

Just before 2:15 p.m., two men were outside on the 1600 block of West Nedro Avenue when they were hit by gunfire. A 23-year-old man, who was not identified, was shot once in the head. Police took him to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:26 p.m. The second man, 26, was shot several times in the left arm. He was taken by private vehicle to Einstein and was reported in stable condition.

Shortly before 4 p.m., two men, ages 24 and 22, were outside on the 3800 block of Wallace Street in Mantua when they were shot. The older man, who was hit in the left leg, was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition. The younger man was taken by private vehicle to the same hospital. His condition was not immediately released.

Just after 5:10 p.m., two men, ages 20 and 21, were outside on the 1700 block of South 60th Street in Southwest Philadelphia when they were shot. The 21-year-old man was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Philadelphia Hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was listed in critical condition and expected to be transferred to Penn Presbyterian. The 20-year-old man was shot in the lower left leg and drove himself to Mercy. He also was listed in stable condition.

Police reported no arrests or other details.