A 27-year-old man was fatally shot and a 30-year-old man was killed in a stabbing Tuesday night in Philadelphia, police said.

Just after 7:45 p.m., the 27-year-old man was outside at the intersection of 10th and Brown Streets in North Philadelphia when he was shot several times in the chest, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. The man was taken by private vehicle to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.

Police found spent casings at the scene from two different caliber firearms, Small said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the 30-year-old man was in a McDonald’s parking lot near the Erie-Torresdale Station of the Market-Frankford Line in Juniata Park when he was stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead a few minutes later. The McDonald’s was closed at the time, Small said.

No arrests in either case were reported.