One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting late Monday night in the parking lot of a Popeye’s in Kensington.

Just after 11:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call for a person with a gun on the 300 block of West Lehigh Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds inside a red sedan. The victims had been shot in the parking lot of the nearby Popeye’s, 6ABC reported.

Police said that three suspects, all armed, came up to the sedan and fired 47 bullets into the car, 6ABC reported. After the shooting, the suspects took off on foot.

One victim, a man, had multiple gunshot wounds to his head and was pronounced dead shortly after at Temple University Hospital. Another victim, a woman, had several gunshot wounds to her body, and the third victim, a man, had multiple gunshot wounds to his back. They were taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

The third victim managed to drive a few blocks to the 2700 block of North Fairhill Street, where he and the two other victims were found and taken to the hospital. Police said one of the victims was a Popeye’s employee, according to 6ABC.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been reported and a motive had not been specified.

The shooting capped off another violent few hours in the city, with two other fatal shootings disrupting the cloying hot summer night.

Shortly before 8:10 p.m. Monday, a 26-year-old man was shot several times while standing outside on the 7400 block of State Road, in Holmesburg. The victim, later identified as Quran Justice, was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:27 p.m.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday in Frankford, a man in his late 20s was shot once in the head while indoors on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue. The man, who was not identified as of Tuesday, was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later.

No arrests have been reported.

As of Sunday night, the city was ahead of last year’s pace for what ended in a record high number of 562 homicides for the year. By Sunday night, police reported that 333 people have been killed in Philadelphia so far this year.

There were 324 homicides by the same date last year.