A Philadelphia man and his 10-year-old son were killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday during a holiday weekend that saw 13 homicides in the city, police said.

Gerald “Jerry” Parks, 38, and his son Jamel were headed home from a barbecue and had just parked near their home in Wissinoming about 10:30 p.m., police said, when a vehicle pulled alongside their car and someone fired a volley of shots.

“I came outside, and they were saying somebody was shot. So I went to see if it was his car — and it was,” the child’s mother, Vanessa Frame, told 6ABC News. “And he was just in there. Just lying there. ... I grabbed my son, and he just was like — [you] could clearly see he was gone,” Frame said.

Inspector D.F. Pace said more than a dozen rounds were fired from two separate weapons, striking the father and son multiple times as they sat in the car in the 2100 block of Carver Street, near Torresdale Avenue.

Police gave no motive for the shooting and no arrests had been made.

At 6:38 p.m Monday, a 25-year-old man was killed in a shootout at 17th and Oxford Streets in North Philadelphia, authorities said. Police recovered 68 shell casings and also recovered a pistol and a rifle. Police made no arrests.

Across the city on the holiday weekend, at least 13 people were killed between Saturday morning and 7 p.m. Monday, bringing the number of homicides in Philadelphia to 207 so far this year.

In the Port Richmond neighborhood just after 1 a.m. Monday, two women were shot to death at a party and two others were wounded, police said, including a 14-year-old girl.

At 1:05 a.m., a man who appeared to be about 20 years old was found shot to death on the street in the 1500 block of West Erie Avenue, police said.

Two young women were killed on the street at 1:18 a.m. in a quadruple shooting in the 2900 block of East Tioga Street, police said.

A 66-year-old man was shot once in the left side about 4:48 a.m. in the 5700 block of Anderson Street. Medics pronounced him dead at 5:10 a.m., police said.

In North Philadelphia shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, a 56-year-old man was killed and a 33-year-old woman was wounded by gunfire.

Three people were killed by gunfire on Saturday, police said.