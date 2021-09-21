A 28-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were killed in separate shootings Tuesday afternoon in Philadelphia, police said.

Just before 4:20 p.m., the woman, who was not identified, was outside on the 6900 block of North Broad Street in West Oak Lane when she was shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, police said.

Around 5:15 p.m., the 27-year-old man, who was not identified, was outside in the area of 24th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue in Grays Ferry when he was shot several times in the face, right arm, and abdomen. Police took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:33.

Police said two guns were recovered but no arrests were made.

A 15-year-old male was wounded in a shooting that happened shortly before 4:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Wallace Street in Mantua. He was taken by private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian and listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his left arm. No arrests were reported.