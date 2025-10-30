Demonstrators gather outside the Philly ICE office, say they may try to block cars from leaving

About 35 protesters ― including one in pointed pixie ears and another in a toadstool hat ― commenced a damp, Halloween-Eve demonstration outside the Philadelphia ICE office early Thursday morning.

Members of the activist group No ICE Philly said they would risk arrest by attempting to block agency vehicles that left the 8th and Cherry Street building. By 8:45 a.m., nearly two hours into what organizers said would be a day-long protest, no cars had left and no activists had breached the line of steel barriers that had been set up in front of them.

Amid a steady rainfall, the group played music, handed out coffee and donuts, painted signs, and offered tented shelter to all who gathered. One woman spun a hula hoop.

But demonstrators said their message could not be more serious: to stop ICE from arresting people in the community.

“It’s heartbreaking what ICE is doing to people seeking asylum,” said Carrie Rathmann of West Philadelphia, who took the day off from work to attend. Showing up to protest, she said, “is the least I can do.”

ICE officials did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The event marked the second significant protest at ICE in the last 10 days, after local Catholics joined a nationwide show of church solidarity with migrant families, refugees, and asylum-seekers on Oct. 22.

It unfolded amid reports that the Trump administration plans to make dramatic changes in local-level ICE leadership, and as the agency has received unprecedented federal funding for border, detention and deportation operations.

Members of No ICE Philly set up music and sign-making stations, displaying big, sheet-sized signs, one of which said, “Brotherly love = immigrants welcome.”

Organizers called it a “block party,” named for an effort to block ICE from carrying out its work.

The 7 a.m. start was timed, organizers said, to the movements of an agency that begins the day early, sometimes seeking to arrest people heading to work.

Demonstrators intended “to step up and make it clear that ICE is not welcome in our city, and that any escalation from the federal government is going to be met with strong, nonviolent resistance,” said the Rev. Jay Bergen, pastor of the Germantown Mennonite Church and a founder of No ICE Philly.

The volunteer group formed in September, its members including teachers, mothers, grandmothers, and baristas, “folks who are tired of the administration kidnapping our neighbors,” Bergen said.

Member Frances Gilmore sees the group as being “for the people who aren’t plugged in, but want to be,” all of them spurred by “a desire to show that ‘we the people’ are not intimidated.”

Last month members of No ICE Philly acted as symbolic “building inspectors” who “condemned” the ICE facility. On the building they hung signs, bordered with yellow-and-black warning tape, that said, “ICE Raids Violate Philly Values.”

The group planned to hold a Halloween costume contest on Thursday, embracing frivolity as a tactic, Bergen said, as “all around the country people are bringing immense creativity and humor into confronting authority.”

In Portland, demonstrators in inflatable frog costumes have taken center stage, becoming a symbol of resistance to the Trump administration. Frogs have shown up in Philadelphia too.

“We’re a city that knows how to be joyful in the face of attacks and threats,” Bergen said. “The Trump administration wants us to be afraid. We’re saying we’re not afraid of you, and we will do everything we can to protect our neighbors, our neighborhoods and our community. We’re going to resist – joyfully.”

The protest took place as the Trump administration considers replacing senior leaders at a dozen ICE field offices ― about half the 25 that conduct enforcement and removal operations ― with officials from the federal Border Patrol. Some administration officials believe that Border Patrol leaders will be more aggressive in carrying out immigration arrests, several news agencies in Washington reported.

Newsweek wrote that Philadelphia acting Field Office Director Brian McShane would be among those replaced, not with a Border Patrol executive but by an ICE official from the Homeland Security Investigations branch.

Philadelphia ICE officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on a possible change in local leadership.

Meanwhile, ICE and other federal agencies are expected to receive $170 billion as part of legislation passed this summer ― the nation’s greatest-ever investment in detention, border, and deportation operations, according to the American Immigration Council.

Because the law provided lump-sum appropriations, the money flows to ICE and related agencies even amid the federal government shutdown.

The funding includes:

― $45 billion to build new detention centers, which the American Immigration Council estimates is a 265% increase in the ICE detention budget.

― $29.9 billion for ICE enforcement and deportation operations, a three-fold increase. Part of that funding includes the hiring of 10,000 new officers.

― $46.6 billion for border-wall construction, three times what the Trump administration spent on walls during its first term, the council said.

― $10 billion for the Department of Homeland Security for border-related costs.

― The legislation capped the number of immigration judges at 800, despite a national backlog of more than 3.4 million cases.

The number of undocumented immigrants and other noncitizens in detention has grown to the highest levels in U.S. history ― and could double in coming months, according to the Migration Policy Institute in Washington, D.C.

“Detention,” the research group said in an analysis released on Wednesday, “is key to the Trump administration’s attempt to build a deportation machinery of historic proportions.”

About 39,000 people were in detention when Trump took office in January. That figure rose to a record 61,000 in August, then fell to 59,762 in late September. The group estimates that detention levels could reach 107,000 by January.

On Thursday, demonstrators took positions on the north side of Cherry Street, facing the big garage doors of the ICE building. A line of Homeland Security cars sat parked on the south side of the street.

State Rep. Chris Rabb stood among the protesters, sharing his frustration with ICE and insisting that people could make a difference by showing up and speaking out.

“We’re not backing down from entrenched power,” he said. “We have to show up for our neighbors.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.