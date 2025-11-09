Despite delays and cancellations, lines at Philadelphia International Airport move full steam ahead

Moderate lines at Philadelphia International Airport were a breath of fresh air for weary travelers as they navigated gate changes, delays, and flight cancellations Sunday.

Frustrated and exhausted, Elisabeth Harris, 35, waited for her delayed train to PHL at Jefferson Station in Center City. The North Carolina resident came to Philadelphia for a work conference. But after four days, the bulk of the stress transferred from her workload to her ability to return home.

Advertisement

“I have a two-year-old at home. I just want to get home to my family,” said Harris, eyes locked on her phone checking her flight updates.

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration directed 40 of the nation’s busiest airports, including Philadelphia International Airport, to reduce their flights by 10%. Expecting long lines and gate changes, Harris arrived at the airport three hours before her flight.

But unlike other airfields nationwide — and despite the closure of two terminals — the lines were not astronomically long at PHL.

“TSA General 5-10 minutes,” read an automatic sign outside the check in point on terminal B around 10 a.m. Sunday.

But after making it through TSA security check points, travelers still needed to face delays and flight cancellations. At least 52 flights were canceled at PHL on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

Heather Redfern, a spokesperson for PHL, said that cancellations and delays are up to each airline. She urged travelers to contact their airlines and register for text and email alerts to receive the latest flight status information.

Carol and Dan Raab are registered for these services, but also experienced problems with gate changes as they readied for their flight home to Miami.

“Hopefully we get home. We had to go to special services and they said Miami especially is having a big problem with delays,” said Carol Raab, 70, praising the length of the lines in Philadelphia.

“I’m old enough to remember when [President Ronald] Reagan fired all the air traffic controllers [in 1981]. What is happening now is way worse; they deserve better, ” Dan Raab said.

TSA agents and air traffic controllers are among the numerous federal workers working without pay since the government shutdown began last month.

But TSA security lines still moved briskly. The line was so short that a traveler headed to the Eagles game in Chicago on Monday thought for a second he arrived at TSA PreCheck, instead of general security.

“I came a little earlier because I keep seeing long lines … this doesn’t look too bad at all,” said Salem Ahmed, 36, sporting Eagles gear from head to toe.

A pleasant surprise, he said, as his friends traveling from Newark Liberty International Airport were already facing hiccups on their journey, including long lines and delays.

Regardless of the short lines, folks should continue to arrive at the airport with ample time, a TSA spokesperson said.

“Despite the funding lapse, TSA remains fully committed to ensuring safe and efficient travel for the public,” the spokesperson said. “Listen to the instructions of the TSA officer, follow all security guidelines, and stay informed through TSA’s and the airport’s social media channels.”

Philly native Tabari Wright followed TSA agents’ directives not once but three times in less than 24 hours, after a gate change caused him to lose his Saturday flight to Kansas City.

The college football player recalls waiting by his gate with 15 other travelers for a plane that never arrived, only to discover their gate had changed to the other side of the airport without updating in the app, Wright said.

The group tried to run to make the flight, but it was for naught. Wright, 22, was rescheduled for a Sunday morning flight that later got delayed to 1 p.m.

“It’s kind of annoying, but we can’t be mad because we can’t control it, especially with people not getting paid to work,” Wright said. “I am just grateful for all their work.”

For Wright’s mother, Shondrea Everett, this has translated into anxiety and concern. As her son worked his way through TSA, Everett, 46, nervously prayed outside Terminal B.

“There isn’t enough personnel in the control towers, the employees are not getting paid, they are not at full staff and my baby is flying,” Everett said. “I am just hoping he has safe travels.”