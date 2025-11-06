Philadelphia International Airport travelers brace for disruptions ahead of expected flight cuts

Amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, ahead of one of the busiest travel times of the year, the Federal Aviation Administration told airlines to reduce their flights by 10% at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports.

On the list is Philadelphia International Airport. But on Thursday morning, as travelers there kissed their loved ones goodbye and rolled their luggage to check-in, the impacts from the reductions — slated to begin to be phased in Friday — hadn’t quite yet kicked in. And for some fliers, it was the calm before the storm.

“We fully expect disruption,” said Virginia Nunn, a frequent traveler who was heading home to Tampa after visiting her family in Philly. She and her husband have a trip to Las Vegas booked for next week.

She is one of thousands of airline passengers who could see delays and cancellations as the FAA’s reduction plans take effect. The agency directs more than 44,000 flights daily nationwide, including those of commercial, cargo, and private aircraft, and is expected to order airlines at airports from Alaska to New York to cut their number of trips, a list distributed to airlines obtained by the Associated Press indicated. In total, the reductions could affect as many as 1,800 flights, or upward of 268,000 passengers, per day, according to an estimate by aviation analytics firm Cirium.

In announcing the reduction plan, FAA Administrator and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cited growing staffing pressures. Air traffic controllers have been working without pay since the start of the government shutdown on Oct. 1, leading to some calling out work, prompting staffing shortages that have manifested in flight delays at airports around the country.

In a statement, PHL said it remained open, and the airspace is managed by the FAA. Travelers, the airport added, should contact their airlines and sign up for text and email alerts for the latest flight information.

The idea behind reducing the number of flights, the FAA says, is to relieve pressure on air traffic controllers, and thereby maintain safe air travel. In Philadelphia, about 1,700 badged federal employees work at the airport, including air traffic controllers, Transportation Security Administration workers, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees. And on Wednesday, two TSA checkpoints at PHL closed, leading to agency to recommend passengers arrive at the airport at least two hours early.

Air traffic controllers last week missed their first paycheck since the shutdown started, while TSA workers missed their first full checks Oct. 24. Airline systems specialists at PHL, who maintain the equipment used by air traffic controllers, haven’t been paid since the end of September.

Outside the airport Thursday, three airlines systems specialists held up signs calling on the government to end the shutdown. Among them was Lane Conley, who said issues caused by the shutdown are dissuading people from the job.

“We have one guy saying he can’t stay here much longer,” said Conley.

Despite the impending cuts, some airlines have said that they largely expect minimal disruptions for passengers, and have indicated that impacted customers would be notified of changes and cancelations Thursday.

American Airlines, which operates 75% of PHL’s flights, said it expected the “vast majority” of its customers travels to be unaffected by the reduction order. The airline said it would “proactively reach out to customers who are impacted” when schedule changes are made, and it encouraged customers to check their flight status on AA.com or the airline’s mobile app.

“In the meantime, we continue to urge leaders in Washington to reach an immediate resolution to end the shutdown,” the airline said.

United Airlines will see reductions in regional and domestic mainline flights, but long-haul international flying and hub-to-hub flying wouldn’t be impacted, CEO Scott Kirby said.

Frontier Airlines, meanwhile, said that most of its flights would operate as planned, and customers affected by the reductions would be contacted.

Despite the expectations of minimal delays, the CEO of the budget airline, Barry Biffle, advised travelers to buy a “backup ticket” on another carrier in case their original flight is canceled or delayed.

“If your flight is cancelled, your chances of being stranded are high, so I would simply have a backup ticket on another airline,” Biffle wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

Senate Democrats, meanwhile, met Thursday afternoon to discuss backing a deal to end the government shutdown, no solution appeared imminent. But as Duffy said in appearance on Fox News Thursday , the airport issues that have been piling up amid the shutdown were likely to continue even if Republicans and Democrats reached a deal.

It would take time, Duffy said, to get staffing levels back to normal once the government reopens. That’s in part due to the FAA’s shortage of air traffic controllers, which predates the shutdown.

“As they come back online, we’ll reopen the airspace, but we’re all about safety,” Duffy said. “We’ve never had a shutdown that’s lasted this long. We’re in uncharted territory.”

In fact, it could take weeks for air travel to recover from the impacts of the shutdown, said Nick Daniels, president of the union that represents air traffic controllers, on CNBC earlier this week. And that’s assuming the shutdown doesn’t butt up against the Thanksgiving travel period.

“Three-hour TSA wait lines will be the least of our worries, ”Daniels said.

Staff writers Rob Tornoe and Robert Moran contributed to this article, which also contains information from the Associated Press.