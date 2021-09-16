A 6-year-old girl, while possibly running away from gunfire, was hit by a car that fled the scene Wednesday night in the city’s Kensington section, police said.

Just before 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of gunfire at F and East Wishart Streets and found the injured girl nearby on Wishart, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. The girl was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was reported in stable condition, and then was transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

Police found nine spent shell casing at the intersection. Two parked cars were struck by gunfire.

Small said that private surveillance video showed the girl running across the street toward her home when she was hit by a gray of charcoal-colored minivan, possibly a Chrysler Town and Country minivan being driven by a woman the wrong way on the one-way street.

The minivan was driving away from the intersection, so the woman may have been trying to avoid the gunfire, Small said.

The force of the impact launched the girl out of her flip flops about 50 feet, Small said.

At first doctors thought a facial injury the sustained was caused by a bullet graze, but police later determined that it was more likely the injury was caused by the hit-and-run incident, Small said.

It was unclear if there was one shooter or two, Small said.