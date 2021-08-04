Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in locating a car involved in a hit-and-run incident last month in Kensington that left a 41-year-old man critically injured.

Mario Urroz, of Kensington, was on the 100 block of East Clearfield Street about 6:10 p.m. on July 22 when he was struck by what police believe is a silver Mitsubishi, possibly an early 2000s-era Gallant, that fled the scene. The car may have damage to the passenger-side rear-view mirror, passenger-side headlight, and the bumper and hood area on the passenger side.

Urroz remains in a coma at Temple University Hospital with head injuries and a broken leg, police said.

Anyone with information can call accident investigators at 215-685-3180 or 81, or call 911.