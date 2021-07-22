A person was shot by two officers in what police alleged was an exchange of gunfire in the city’s Kensington section Thursday evening.

The unidentified male was shot at by the officers just before 6:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of North Water Street near Clearfield Street. Police said the officers were returning gunfire, possibly in response to another male who fired shots and fled.

Police said no officers were injured. It was unclear whether anyone else was hurt.

The male who was shot was taken by police to Temple University Hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.