A 51-year-old man was fatally wounded in the yard outside his Kensington home Monday afternoon, authorities said. Neighbors said he was shot by his wife during a domestic dispute.
Police, who did not identify the victim, said he was shot once in the right side of his chest about 12:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Oakdale Street. He was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
Police said an arrest was made and a weapon recovered, but did not say who had been arrested. A police source confirmed that the man’s wife was in custody for the shooting.
Outside the home at Oakdale and Jasper Streets, neighbors lamented the killing of the man they knew as “Mr. Kim.”
“He was a great guy, he would help anybody,” said John Abersold. He said the victim and his wife had been arguing over her son who moved in with them about three months ago.
“He’s going to be missed by a lot of people,” said Mike Seiberlich, who said the victim had a hardwood-floor business, sanding and redoing floors in people’s homes.
The woman’s son, who later arrived at the house to pick up the couple’s dog, declined to comment.