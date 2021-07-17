Eight people were wounded in two separate shootings Friday night in Philadelphia, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 2700 block of Ruby Terrace near Bartram’s Garden in Southwest Philadelphia and found five shooting victims — four men and a juvenile female with a graze wound to her stomach.

All the victims were taken by police or medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Earlier, in the city’s Kensington section, a man and two women were shot just before 7:40 p.m. on the 600 block of East Ontario Street.

A 40-year-old woman was shot three times in the chest and once in the left leg. She was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

A 54-year-old woman shot three times in the left leg also was taken by police to Temple. She was listed in stable condition.

A 20-year-old man shot in the left ankle and twice in the right hip was taken by private vehicle to Temple. He was listed in stable condition. The vehicle was held by police at the hospital.

Police reported no arrests or other details.