Everything you need to know about the 2024 Love Run Philadelphia

The city’s only springtime half marathon, Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon and 7K, returns on Sunday.

About 12,000 runners are expected to take over Center City, beginning at 7:30 a.m., rain or shine.

Traffic delays and parking restrictions are expected, and roads are slated to start closing as early as Friday.

Whether you are making your way to the race or trying to avoid the masses, here is what you need to know:

Race route

Half marathon runners have 3.5 hours to sprint through landmarks including the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Fairmount Park, and the Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Your loved ones can follow your trail with the runner tracker, or wait by the finish line at Eakins Oval.

Support stations, mile trackers, and portable toilets will be placed along the way.

Road closures

Several streets near the course will be closed between March 22 to 25. The city advises drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Closed March 22, beginning at 7 p.m.

MLK Drive (will reopen on March 25 at 7 a.m.)

Closed March 24, between 3 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway (from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval) Eakins Oval (from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art) Kelly Drive (from Eakins Oval to Brewery Hill Drive)

March 24 at 6:45 a.m.

The following roads are closing for the race. Streets within Center Center City are expected to reopen by 11 a.m. The rest of the roads will reopen after being cleaned.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway (from 16th Street to Eakins Oval) 16th Street (from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to John F. Kennedy Blvd.) John F. Kennedy Blvd. (from 16th Street to 20th Street) 20th Street (from John F. Kennedy Blvd. to Market Street) Market Street (from 20th Street to 15th Street) Penn Square to Juniper Street Juniper Street to Market Street Market Street (from Juniper Street to 6th Street) 6th Street (from Market Street to Arch Street) Arch Street (rom 6th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway) Brewery Hill Drive to W. Girard Avenue W. Girard Avenue to Lansdowne Drive Lansdowne Drive to Sweet Briar Drive Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Falls Bridge Black Road to Avenue of the Republic Avenue of the Republic to Memorial Hill Drive Memorial Hill Drive to S. Concourse Drive

Parking restrictions

Parking is prohibited on all roads closed for the race beginning Sunday, between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. Vehicles in “Temporary No Parking” zones will be towed.

Where to park

The race doesn’t have a designated parking lot, but organizers offered recommendations for nearby parking. There are about 30 parking garages in or near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, ranging between $10 to $47 for five hours.

Bus detours

Sunday, come 3 a.m., over 20 bus routes will be rerouted. Check www.septa.org for alternative routes.

Beginning at 3 a.m. until 3 p.m.

7, 32, 38, 43, 48, and 49

Beginning at 6 a.m. until noon