Macy Gray. The raspy-voiced soul singer and actress, who made her multi-platinum debut with On How Life Is and its ubiquitous single “I Try” back in 1999, is touring behind her 2018 album Ruby, and playing two Sunday shows at the intimate upstairs room at the new two-tiered Fashion District venue. (Veteran San Francisco “Shake Some Action” rockers Flamin’ Groovies play the room on Tuesday.) Sunday at 6 and 9 p.m. at the Loft at City Winery Philadelphia.