Macy Gray. The raspy-voiced soul singer and actress, who made her multi-platinum debut with On How Life Is and its ubiquitous single “I Try” back in 1999, is touring behind her 2018 album Ruby, and playing two Sunday shows at the intimate upstairs room at the new two-tiered Fashion District venue. (Veteran San Francisco “Shake Some Action” rockers Flamin’ Groovies play the room on Tuesday.) Sunday at 6 and 9 p.m. at the Loft at City Winery Philadelphia.
Not So Silent Cinema presents Nosferatu. F.W. Murnau’s creepy 1922 German Expressionist classic is a silent movie, but the Max Schreck-starring horror film will be accompanied by a fresh score composed by Not So Silent Cinema leader Brendan Cooney when it screens at the Mutter Museum. It’s a Halloween week event, tied in to the medical history museum’s Spit Spreads Death exhibit, and costumes are encouraged. Tuesday at the Mutter Museum.
Jay Som. Anak Ko, which means “my child” in Tagalog, is the title of the third album by indie-pop singer Melina Duterte as Jay Som. The Filipino American songwriter, guitar and trumpet player’s first two albums were entirely self-recorded and produced, but the subtly enticing, sweetly melodic Anak Ko opens up its sound, inviting guests on board including members of Vagabon and Chastity Belt. Tuesday at the Foundry.
Frances Quinlan, “Rare Thing.” Likewise, the first solo album by the lead singer and songwriter of Philadelphia quartet Hop Along is due in January. This first single from the forthcoming album, produced by Hop Along’s Joe Reinhart at his Headroom studio in Kensington, points Quinlan in a less guitar-heavy, more keyboard- and strings-decorated musical direction in a song written after the singer had a dream about her infant niece.