A 22-year-old Philadelphia man who police say deliberately struck and killed a Virginia man with his car after an argument Sunday has been charged with murder and related crimes.

Frederick R. Falcon surrendered to police at 9 a.m. Tuesday after police charged him with multiple crimes for the hit-and-run killing of Jason Corona, 24, police said. Falcon faces charges including third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and homicide by vehicle, police said.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Philadelphia Police arrived at the 2700 block of Comly Road to find Corona, who had been struck by a silver car, police said. After hitting Corona, the driver of the car fled northbound on Roosevelt Boulevard, police said.

Corona was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he died less than an hour later, around 3:00 a.m. Police said the motive for the hit-and-run was an argument, but did not provide further details on the nature of the disagreement that led to the crime.

Police said the investigation was continuing.