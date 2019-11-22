While clouds are hanging over the weather forecast for Sunday’s annual Philadelphia Marathon, the outlook does have at least a few bright spots for it is offering the participants.
Temperatures Sunday morning are forecast to range from 40 to 45 during the race, not too far from the ideal for most runners, says Dr. Jeremy Close, a sports-medicine specialist at Jefferson University Hospitals and a runner, himself.
Winds should be a nonfactor, for at least the first part of the race, which begins at 7 a.m., said Sarah Johnson, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.
Now, about those clouds.
Rain was a near certainty Saturday night, and Friday’s official forecast saw a 60%-plus chance that it would linger into midmorning.
If it stopped at 7 a.m., that could still be a pain for the runners milling about waiting for the race to get underway.
However, Johnson did offer a bright spot. Computer models often have a time nailing the duration of precipitation, and that has been evident the last few days with the vacillating hourly forecasts.
“The timing has been jumping around a bit,” she said. Thus the forecast is very much subject to change. AccuWeather Inc., the private service in State College, had the rain stopping at 7 and then picking up again at 9 a.m.
But anyone who has tried to rely on those weather apps knows that the hourly predictions are prone to fallibility.
The rains would be generated by a coastal low that a month from now might look like a snow threat. Instead it will be a rather ordinary cold November rain. Winds could pick up later in the race — maybe 5 to 15 mph with higher gusts, says Johnson — as the storm moves north.
And while Sunday morning might be chillier than the average spectator would like, it should be good for runners, Jefferson’s Close said.
Various studies have looked at optimal running weather conditions, including quite an extensive one that examined 10 years of marathons in Paris, London, Berlin, New York, Boston, and Chicago.
Essentially, the conclusion is that upper 40s to low 50s is best, Close said; low- to mid-40s isn’t bad at all. And it sure beats running 26.2 miles in the heat.
“Running, you can talk about the ideal, but everything is rather personal,” Close said.
Some might even enjoy running in the rain.
For those not running or watching, yes, temperatures should be ideal for sleeping.