Because warrantless car searches can be intrusive, it’s important to allow them only where police have probable cause to believe the car contains something illegal. But medical marijuana is legal under Pennsylvania law. Here in Philadelphia, the situation is even more confusing, because the recreational use of marijuana is essentially decriminalized. In fact, many people in this city seem to think that smoking marijuana is no longer illegal. If the police won’t arrest you for it, you won’t be convicted of it, and a doctor has given you a prescription for it, why can police search your car when they smell it?