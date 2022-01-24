Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday will be anesthetized for a common medical procedure to treat atrial fibrillation, the most prevalent type of heart arrhythmia, the mayor’s office announced Monday.

The ablation procedure, which the mayor’s office described as “a routine, minimally invasive medical treatment,” creates “tiny scars in your heart to block the abnormal electrical signals and restore a normal heartbeat,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Kenney, 63, will be out of work on Tuesday and Wednesday for the procedure and recovery.

“The City does not expect the mayor’s absence to impact operations during the time out of the office,” Kenney spokesperson Kevin Lessard said. “Those appointees with operational control and responsibility will continue to perform their duties.”

In a section on replacing the mayor if he or she leaves office, the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter indicates that Council President Darrell L. Clarke would serve as mayor if Kenney is temporarily unable to perform his duties.

“Until the vacancy is filled, or in case of the Mayor’s temporary disability, the President of the Council shall act as Mayor,” the Charter reads.

Lessard, however, said that the administration does not plan to hand powers over to Clarke.

“We do not believe being under anesthesia for a few hours constitutes ‘temporary disability’ for the purposes of the Charter,” he said.