Mayor Jim Kenney on Thursday will propose a $5.6 billion budget that includes no tax rate increases, but assumes real estate tax revenue will increase 4.5% after new property assessments are imposed, according to an administration summary obtained by The Inquirer.

The proposed budget, which Kenney will present to City Council on Thursday, includes a projected financial cushion, known as the fund balance, of only $153 million for the fiscal year that will begin July 1. That amounts to 2.8% of estimated revenues, well below the city’s goal of keeping 6% of the budget unspent to deal with emergencies.

The administration is proposing that the city continue on its path of cautious spending when it comes to the $1.4 billion in federal pandemic aid allocated to Philadelphia by the American Rescue Plan. Kenney is proposing the city spend only using $335 million of those funds next year.

Overall, the budget proposal would largely preserve the city’s status quo, with Kenney declining to call for any significant or unexpected changes in taxes or spending. The current city budget is $5.4 billion.

In a briefing to Council members and staff, administration officials said that while tax revenues are rebounding in the wake of the pandemic — and some, such as the parking and amusement taxes, have grown quicker than expected — the city remains cautious due to uncertainty over the course of the pandemic going forward, potential interest rate changes, and supply chain issues.

Philadelphia still lags behind other counties in the region and the nation as a whole in job creation during the recovery, according the summary.

The upcoming release of new real estate valuations, which have been frozen for three years as the city sought to reform its system for assessing properties and paused its assessment process during the pandemic, will play a major factor in the debate over the budget in Council.

Although the administration is not proposing tax rate increases, it assumes property tax revenue will grow more than $30 million based on increased valuations.

If the reassessments increase projected property tax revenues by more than 4.5%, the administration will work with Council to either lower the real estate tax rate or increase tax breaks like the homestead exemption to keep the increase below that amount, according to the summary.

“If the growth in property assessments is more than the amount included in the budget, will work with Council on relief and rate reforms when that data is available,” the administration wrote in a presentation to Council.

The proposal also leaves wage and business tax rates unchanged despite Kenney previously following recent administrations’ strategy of making small annual cuts. But administration officials told Council members and staff that they plan to revisit the rates once the property valuations are released.

With stagnant rates, the administration projects a 7% increase in wage tax collections, and a 12% in business tax revenue. The only tax projected to take in less next year than this year, is the realty transfer tax, which is expected to decrease 4.3%.

The unveiling of Kenney’s proposal begins a thee-month budget process in which Council will hold hearings on departmental spending plans and negotiate with the administration over amendments to the proposal before approving a final version by the end of June.

Most city departments would see flat or slightly increased spending under the plan. A significant exception are the city’s public safety agencies.

The administration is proposing adding $2.7 million to the Police Department budget for a “police mobility” program that provides cell phones and laptops to homicide detectives, as well as an extra $515,000 for forensic services upgrades.

The Fire Department would get $1.4 million more for 911 triage and the co-responder system. And the Department of Prisons would get $2.3 million in funding for food to meet the demands of an increased jail population.

Under the plan, the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services would get $7.2 million in new funding for the mobile crisis unit program, and the Free Library would get a $9.7 million boost, which the administration summary says will ensure “Stable 5-Day Service.”

The budget plan also includes $269.9 million in funding for the School District of Philadelphia, a $14 million increase over this year, and $50.1 million to the Community College of Philadelphia, a $2 million bump.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.