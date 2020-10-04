View this post on Instagram

Tuesday we are packing up the Memorial Crane Project getting it ready to move to a larger venue and getting ready for our first solo exhibition since covid shut down featuring @batchleyart opening next Sunday. Special shout out to @wethemovement.la @lilyyost for her #blm #saytheirnames string of cranes. Stay tuned for the future plans of #honoringmatter #memorialforthecovid19victims #memorialcraneproject #umatter #umatter2me #bethechange #bethechangeyouwanttosee #vote #vote2020forjustice #voteearly