Philly’s Mexican community celebrates Mexico’s independence with a float parade

Green, white, red, and the traditional eagle on a cactus took over Philadelphia’s Washington Avenue on wheels Sunday for the 214th anniversary of Mexican independence.

To the sound of Lola Beltrán’s “Cucurrucucú Paloma,” people from all over the tri-state area arrived early Sunday at the corner of 10th and Washington Avenue for a community-organized car parade.

“This parade is an act of appreciation and commemoration, but it is also a symbol of unity,” said organizer Reyna Casarez.

In 2022, a group of community members gathered to make this car parade come to life. Since then, they have rallied forces every year to express their creativity and celebrate their home country’s independence from Spain.

Trucks decorated with Mexican flags, papel picado (decorative perforated paper), toy skeletons, and even Lele the doll lined up, ready for a ride across Broad Street.

Participants yelled “Viva Mexico” to the reciprocating sound of supporting car honks.

The Mexican community is one of the main groups behind the growth of the Latino community in Philadelphia.