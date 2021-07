Two boys, ages 13 and 15, were hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the city’s Mill Creek section, police said.

About 8:50 p.m., the teens were outside on the 4900 block of Olive Street when they were shot by an unknown assailant. Police took both to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The 13-year-old was shot in the right foot and the older teen was shot in the right leg.

Police said no arrests had been made. No other details were immediately available.