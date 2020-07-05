A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle struck a vehicle at Roosevelt Boulevard and North Ninth Street in the city’s Olney section, police said.
The motorcyclist was riding a 1999 Honda and traveling southbound in the outer lanes of the boulevard when he struck a 2019 Mitsubishi, which was heading south on Ninth Street around 10:45 p.m. The driver of the Mitsubishi remained on the scene and was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and listed in stable condition. The motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said an investigation is ongoing.