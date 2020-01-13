Joshua R. Helmer is no longer executive director of the Erie Art Museum following a recent New York Times article raising questions about his behavior with women in both that position as well in his previous job at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Helmer, 31, is “no longer employed at the Erie Art Museum," according to a terse, unsigned statement post on the museum’s Facebook page Monday afternoon. "The Museum appreciates, in advance, the community’s support as we move forward.”
A man answering the phone at the Erie museum Monday who declined to identify himself said the museum would have no further statement at this time.
Pressure for Helmer’s removal began to mount this past weekend with the circulation of a change.org petition calling for the art executive’s removal. The story in the New York Times alleged that Helmer entered into relationships with more junior-level female employees while holding out chance for professional advancement.
Helmer, who was the first person to occupy the post of assistant director of interpretation, separated from the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2018 for undisclosed reasons. He declined to discuss his relationships with the Times. "That’s personal information,” he told the newspaper. “You keep your personal life private.”
He came to the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2013 and was a favorite of museum director and CEO Timothy Rub.
Art Museum staffers have voiced frustration with the way management handled complaints about Helmer, and by the time the Times published its story last week their frustrations could be found in comments online and In the form of “We Believe Women” buttons they wore to work.
Rub, in an email to staff Friday afternoon, assured staff that the museum was interested in employees feeling "comfortable sharing any concerns they may have about the workplace. This is not simply an obligation, but also a strongly held belief. The email said the museum had “initiated plans to work with outside experts who will gather input from staff and conduct a review of our workplace environment, our policies and programs, including training activities, so we understand how we can be better in the future.”
But these moves did not quell the anger. Art Museum employees were among the more than 2,500 who signed the change.org petition urging his removal, with many adding pointed comments.
“The reporting in the New York Times and the Philadelphia Inquirer seems to barely scratch the surface of the abuses perpetrated by this man and we acknowledge that this is not an isolated incident unique to one institution but endemic to the field," wrote Adam Rizzo, a member of the Art Museum’s education department. "We call for greater accountability from the institution for which we work and about which we care so deeply. Structural change is required to ensure that abusers aren’t enabled, employees feel safe reporting abuse, and no one fears retaliation for coming forward. Museums can and should do better.”
In announcing Helmer’s appointment to the job in Erie in May, 2018, the museum’s former board president, Stephen Porter, said that “while at the PMA, Josh was tasked with leading the museum in a complete rethinking of how it engaged its nearly 800,000 visitors a year.”
Porter concluded: “I am confident that we now have exactly the type of dynamic, enthusiastic leader the Erie Art Museum — and this region — needs. Please join me in welcoming Josh to our community.”