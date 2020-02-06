Marla K. Shoemaker, a vet of nearly half a century at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, is retiring, museum head Timothy Rub announced to the staff in an email Wednesday.
Shoemaker is senior curator of education and head of the museum’s division of education and public programs.
“Marla told me some time ago of her desire to step away, but graciously agreed to my request to stay on a bit longer both to oversee planning for the renewal and expansion of our educational activities after the completion of the core [construction] project and to enable us to defer the start of a national search for her successor until this year,” Rub wrote in the email. “She has more than fulfilled this commitment and recently indicated to me that she is ready to move on.”
In a letter to Rub dated Jan. 31, Shoemaker said she had felt “for some time that the moment has come to step down and turn my attention to other things." She noted the approach of the completion of the core project, the museum’s transformative building effort due to wrap up in September, “is an opportune moment to seek new leadership in education.”
Shoemaker began at the museum right out of Oberlin College in 1973.
Rub cited the “continued expansion of our educational programming over the past two decades,” as well as the introduction of many new initiatives for K-12 schools as part of her legacy.
In the past several months, in addition to overseeing the museum’s many educational efforts, Shoemaker has also had to field a number of concerns growing from the employment of Joshua R. Helmer, a former museum manager who worked closely with education and outreach efforts.
Helmer was the subject of a New York Times article last month that reported he had entered into sexual relationships with subordinate female staffers at the museum, offering up the possibility for professional advancement as enticement. Helmer left the museum in 2018 and subsequently was hired as director of the Erie Art Museum. He departed Erie in the wake of the Times report.
Among other things, in November, Shoemaker informed the staff that Helmer had been barred from the museum.
Shoemaker’s retirement will be effective Feb. 19. Rub said a national search is underway for her successor and an interim management team will be put in place for the education department until that person is found.