“Marla told me some time ago of her desire to step away, but graciously agreed to my request to stay on a bit longer both to oversee planning for the renewal and expansion of our educational activities after the completion of the core [construction] project and to enable us to defer the start of a national search for her successor until this year,” Rub wrote in the email. “She has more than fulfilled this commitment and recently indicated to me that she is ready to move on.”